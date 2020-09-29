WATCH: Trump Super-Fan Charlie Kirk Speaks at Anti-Mask Church Whose Pastor Says RBG is Burning in Hell for Eternity

Charlie Kirk — an influential supporter of President Donald Trump and co-founder of the pro-Trump super PAC Turning Point USA — spoke at a church whose anti-mask Pastor Paul Van Noy recently said that late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is burning in Hell “for all eternity.”

Van Noy is the pastor who prayed against and fought local mask regulations in Idaho, then became seriously infected with COVID-19, landed in the intensive care unit, yet still refused to enforce the mask recommendations after they passed.

The pastor is out of the hospital, and celebrated the occasion last week by declaring that the recently deceased Notorious RBG is burning in Hell for all eternity:

At the risk of really upsetting many, I nonetheless feel compelled to make a brief comment on the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Van Noy wrote on Facebook.

“While it is certain that God takes no pleasure in the death of the wicked, and the fact that the wicked are destined to spend eternity in hell, we should not be celebrating her death,” he added. “However, the fact remains—Ruth Bader Ginsburg was wicked. She stood against the moral, biblical, righteous standards of God. She was an enemy of righteousness and should not be celebrated as a national hero.”

And on Sunday, Van Noy introduced Kirk and guest Pastor Rob McCoy via video message, telling his mask-free congregation that he’s still under quarantine, which he joked is like “house arrest.”

Van Noy said that after another week of quarantine, he looks forward to getting “back in the building with all of you.”

Van Noy has cited what he considers loopholes in the local mask regulations to advise his congregation that they are not bound by them.

Pastor McCoy — himself an avid anti-masker — then devoted part of his intro detailing his own fight against the anti-infection measure and praising Van Noy as a hero.

“I have a court hearing tomorrow morning at 9:45 and I can’t think of a better place to be for my last day in freedom,” he told the congregation, visible members of which were not wearing masks. McCoy did not end up being imprisoned. Instead, a judge issued an injunction Monday to compel McCoy’s church to comply with anti-coronavirus measures.

McCoy then spoke about Van Noy’s battle with the coronavirus, saying that while finalizing arrangements for his visit, the stricken pastor texted him.

“Paul said ‘I’m 9 days into this covid.’ My heart sank. And then he said ‘I can only text one or two hours a day, they’re taking my phone from me I’m in the hospital, I’m in ICU’,” McCoy said. “And then I’d heard a rumor that he was on a ventilator which is the death knell, you know, you’re pretty much finished if that’s the case. And I’d heard 20% chance of living, and then Paul texted me and he said ‘The Lord’s told me this is not unto death.’ He said ‘And even if God takes me I want my people to be free.”

“What a man,” McCoy said, his voice swelling with emotion, and added “I always say that God made firemen so the police officers could have heroes too… But God made Paul Van Noy so I could have a hero too.”

Kirk then took the stage to bash churches that support the Black Lives Matter movement, and to campaign for the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“Are you going to mobilize your church to speak out to go confirm Amy Coney Barrett?” Kirk said, adding “Because we have a chance to end abortion in our country right now. We do. We should.”

He added that some churches are “attacking Amy Coney Barrett, who will end up being one of the most pro-life justices.”

The service lasted more than an hour, during which Kirk and McCoy — the other Kirk and McCoy — took questions from audience members, and repeatedly railed against abortion rights.

Watch the clip above via Candlelight Christian Fellowship.

