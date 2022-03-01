WATCH: UN Diplomats Walk Out on Russian Foreign Minister’s Speech Before Human Rights Council

Diplomats walked out of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s address on Tuesday before the UN Human Rights Council amid Russia‘s military invasion of Ukraine.

Austrian Ambassador to the UN Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video on Twitter of the walkout in Geneva.

“This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression. Watch them leave the Council Chamber,” she tweeted.

This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression. Watch them leave the Council Chamber. pic.twitter.com/Syox5sTvaD — Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger (@tichy_e) March 1, 2022

“Envoys from Syria, China and Venezuela were among delegations that stayed,” reported Reuters, which added, “In his speech, Lavrov accused the EU of engaging in a ‘Russophobic frenzy’ by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine during Moscow’s military campaign that began last Thursday.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began nearly one week ago, has consisted of cyberattacks, bombings and other warfare. The United States and the West have responded with condemnations of Russia and assistance, including military aid, to Ukraine. On Monday, Switzerland ended its policy of neutrality and announced sanctions against Russia.

Watch above, via Tichy-Fisslberger.

