An unhinged party broke out in Boulder, Colorado this weekend — leading to flipped cars, out-of-control fireworks, and even injured SWAT team members.

According to The Washington Post, 500 to 800 maskless people attended the Project X-like party in a neighborhood near University of Colorado at Boulder.

Barstool Colorado posted a compilation of footage from the party, which shows cars being flipped, students jumping onto moving vans, and out-of-control fireworks.

The video also shows students getting into fights with one another, doing backflips on the hoods of cars (and landing on their knees), and generally destroying the neighborhood.

On top of all the havoc, the party broke out in the middle of a pandemic, in a state that has lost nearly 6,000 lives to the coronavirus.

At around 8:30 p.m. local time, law enforcement officers, including a SWAT team, showed up at the party, warning revelers that: “If you fail to leave, you will be subject to arrest and the use of tear gas.”

While many of the students left, some stayed and roughly 100 of them ran towards the officers, throwing bottles and rocks at them while shouting expletives, according to The Post.

Many reporters following the story, including The Daily Camera’s Mitchell Byars and Denver 7 News’ Pattrik Perez later took to Twitter to show images of the aftermath:

Images of the damage to vehicles, not just the car that got flipped, during last nights University Hill riot in #Boulder (pics via @photojmatthew) pic.twitter.com/8Mutp5fhN7 — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021

.@BoulderPolice says it’s received 750 tips in just the past 24 hours about the party-turned-riot that happened in the University Hill neighborhood. This is some of the damage one of the department’s armed rescue trucks received after the rioters surrounded it. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/p0oex8nzhF — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) March 8, 2021

Boulder police officials have vowed to make arrests following the untimely, destructive event — claiming that they have “excellent” footage that they will use to identify partygoers.

“I hear people refer to it as a party,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty also said at a news conference. “I don’t regard people flipping over a car as a party. I don’t regard people throwing bottles and rocks at firefighters and police officers as a party. Those are criminal acts and will be treated as such.”

