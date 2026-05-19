Charlamagne tha God crowned President Donald Trump his “donkey of the day” over reports about an IRS settlement that could see the president receiving a $1.7 billion fund for allies who claim to have been wrongly targeted by the federal government.

On Tuesday’s The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne went off on Trump and what critics have largely described as a “slush fund” for MAGA allies.

According to an ABC News report, Trump could be in the initial stages of dropping a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax returns in exchange for a $1.7 billion fund that would see amounts paid out to people who have been unfairly targeted by the IRS or Justice Department.

The idea of the fund was reportedly settled on after lawyers could not figure out a way to pay the president directly.

The report reads:

Advocating a centuries-old legal principle known as the “rule of necessity,” DOJ lawyers have argued that no alternative existed other than letting the lawsuit proceed with Trump acting as the plaintiff while being directly in charge of the defendants — the IRS and Treasury — according to sources. Sources said that plan was ultimately scuttled in favor of the $1.776 billion compensation fund — with the figure being a nod to the nation’s founding — as the judge overseeing Trump’s IRS lawsuit began to raise issues with Trump suing the very government he leads. In an order last month, U.S. District Judge Katheen Williams ordered Trump’s lawyers in the case and the Department of Justice to submit court filings by next week to justify whether both sides of the case were sufficiently adverse for the matter to proceed.

Charlamagne joined other critics in calling the potential deal “blatant corruption.”

He continued:

America, I don’t care what your race is, I don’t care what you party is, there is no way on God’s green earth that we can be okay with this. I know America loves a good scam. This country was built on pyramid schemes. All right, we live in an era where folks will get on a podcast to convince you to refinance your house to buy crypto, but using taxpayer dollars to create a $1.7 billion fund for your political allies? Do you understand how insane that sounds? Okay, Americans out here arguing over student loan forgiveness, and Medicaid cuts, affordable housing, and whether teachers deserve raises, but we got to sit back and watch Trump and his friends rob us of money that should be used for us? Taxpayer dollars should be used for social security and Medicare and Medicaid and national defense and keeping your local community running.

Charlamagne went on to call it a “blatant slap in the face” and encouraged people to be “outraged” about such an act.

“Our taxpayer dollars going to this weaponization fund to compensate his allies should piss you off. You should be outraged,” he said. “Not only is it corrupt, it is a blatant slap in the face to the economic hardships folks are facing. Trump told you he don’t care what you’re going through financially. He’s not even detached from people’s economic struggles. He just doesn’t care.”

Watch above via The Breakfast Club.

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