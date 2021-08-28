Chicago mother Rebecca Firlit went to the media to complain about a judge’s decision to suspend her parental rights until she gets vaccinated against COVID-19, which she has resisted because she claims to have had adverse reactions rto other vaccines.

As the Delta wave continues to grow, the issue of vaccine mandates has become more and more central to efforts to combat the pandemic. Cook County Judge James Shapiro threw a new wrinkle into the works when he ordered that Mrs. Firlit be stripped of all parenting time with her son — custody if whom she shares wirth her ex-husband — until she gets vaccinated.

In an exclusive interview with Fox 32, Firlit said, of the decision, “”I think that it’s wrong. I think that it’s dividing families. And I think it’s not in my son’s best interest to be away from his mother.”

But the ex-husband appears to agree with the decision, if his attorney’s remarks are any indication:

The attorney representing the father, Jeffrey Leving, says they were also surprised by the judge’s decision, but they support the ruling saying that given the pandemic, the child should be protected from an unvaccinated mother. “There are children who have died because of COVID. I think every child should be safe. And I agree that the mother should be vaccinated,” Leving said.

“I miss my son more than anything. It’s been very difficult. I haven’t seen him since August 10th,” Mrs. Firlit told Fox 32, and said she is appealing the decision.

Watch above via Fox 32 Chicago.

