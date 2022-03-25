Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is being canceled by the West, just like author J.K. Rowling.

With sanctions against Russia, and against Putin and his inner circle specifically, as he leads his nation in the bloody assault on Urkaine, the dictatorial leader is claiming victimhood at the hands of — Hollywood.

Putin accused Hollywood of only portraying America and not also Russia’s Red Army as being liberators in World War II in addition to accusing the United States of “awful slaughter” by dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan to end that war.

“They canceled Joanne Rowling recently, the children’s author. Her books are published all over the world. Just because she didn’t satisfy the demands of gender rights. Then they’re trying to cancel our country,” he said. “I’m talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia. This trend that’s unfolding in a number of Western states with the full neglect and sometimes encouragement of Western cultures that they’re now engaging in cancel culture.”

Rowling has come under fire for her stance on transgender people.

Putin’s remarks come as it has been a month since Russia invaded Ukraine. The United States and its allies have made repeated condemnations of Russia and have given military and other assistance to Ukraine.

The United States has vowed to respond were Russia to use nuclear weapons. Ukraine and Russia have held numerous rounds of peace talks but no significant progress has been made.

Watch above, via Sky News.

