Fox News analyst Gen. Jack Keane, citing what he called “excellent sources” in a Thursday segment, said that “the Biden administration has been putting pressure” on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make a deal with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

This claim comes amid Moscow’s invasion of the Eastern European country that has lasted a month.

Appearing on Martha Maccallum’s show, Keane called the apparent development “pretty shameful.”

“I have it on excellent sources that for more than a week now, the Biden administration has been putting pressure on President Zelensky to cut a deal. And that is shameful. Really shameful,” he said. “And I’m convinced it’s happening. And we got to get off of that page and get on the page to helping Zelensky win this war and have the resolve to stand up to the threats of [Weapons of Mass Destruction] that Putin is making.”

Russia has threatened to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, where their military is suffering significant losses.

The U.S. and NATO allies have given military and other assistance to Ukraine in addition to repeated condemnations of Russia, Putin, and the unprovoked invasion. The United States has vowed to respond were Russia to use nuclear weapons. Ukraine and Russia have held numerous rounds of peace talks but no significant progress has been made.

