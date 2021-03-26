WATCH: Weatherman Texts Wife Live On Air to Warn About a Tornado, Stoically Pushes On After Learning His House Was Hit

An Alabama weatherman paused mid-broadcast to text his wife a warning about an incoming tornado, then stoically carried on after learning his house had been hit.

The stunning broadcast moments happened early Thursday afternoon. James Spann, a meteorologist for local ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, interrupted his live forecast to alert his wife about the tornado.

“What I’m doing is texting my wife to be sure she’s in the shelter,” Spann said. He added, “She’s OK. She’s in the tornado shelter.”

Spann then threw to a colleague. Fifteen minutes later, he returned to the telecast with a sobering update.

“We had major damage at my house,” Spann said. He added, “My wife is okay, but the tornado came right through there. And it’s not good. It’s bad. It’s bad.”

Despite the horrific news, Spann charged ahead, and stayed on the air uninterrupted for more than 15 minutes during his station’s special report coverage.

Later on social media, the weatherman updated his audience on the status of his wife and his home.

“Many thanks to all of you who have reached out to me; a tornado produced damage at our home today,” Spann wrote. “My wife was home when it hit, but she got the warning, was in our in-home shelter, and is fine. While we lost many trees, the home is intact and we will not have to ‘rebuild'”

Had a scare today. As I often say, tornadoes happen to real people, at a real place, at a real time. pic.twitter.com/uoGxcKAJZE — James Spann (@spann) March 26, 2021

