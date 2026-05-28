‘Trump Voters Have Turned on Trump!’ CNN Drops Bad News Amid New Inflation Data

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten dropped very bad news for President Donald Trump as a new inflation report hit, telling anchor John Berman that “Trump voters have turned on Trump” over costs.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the April Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report on Thursday morning, which showed annual inflation rose 3.8% — an increase of .4 percent over the March PCE.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, Enten greeted the news with a brutal review of Trump inflation polls that included a mammoth 41-point drop among Trump voters since before the Iran war:

CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: Three month, happy anniversary, three month anniversary of the U.S. War on Iran. So how have views of the president changed on inflation over that time?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: You know, Donald Trump has been struggling on inflation basically for well over a year now. It was of course what got him reelected back in 2024, the fact that Americans dislike Joe Biden’s handling of inflation.

But the Iran war has taken it to a whole new historic level. I want you to just take a look here. Okay, Trump’s net approval on inflation. Pre-the Iran War, according to Fox News polling, he was 30 points underwater.

Look at this drop! Over just three months time, 52 points underwater! I went back through the history books. There’s no president before Trump who ever had a net negative inflation rating of at least 50 points underwater, and now Trump is doing it in the Fox News poll, minus 52.

And I’ve seen it in a number of polls as well, and this decline matches. It has taken Trump from low levels to historically low levels in just three month’s time. You rarely see this type of movement, but the Iran war has hit Americans’ wallets and they are taking out on the president of the United States.

CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: That’s the part of it that I just think is incredibly unusual. 20-point drop in three months!

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Just three months time!

CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: All right. Among whom?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Among whom, this is where it gets even more interesting, because just take a look here. Groups that shifted on inflation, okay, Trump’s net approval on inflation by your 2024 vote. Look at this.

Harris voters have stayed pretty constant. They don’t like Donald Trump very much at all. They went from minus 92 to minus 94.

But look at Trump voters. This is where the decline is coming from. Trump voters have turned on Trump when it comes to inflation!

Pre-war, he was at plus 37 points on the net approval rating on inflation. Look at this now–.

Trump voters! He has a negative net approval rating on inflation among Trump voters! We’re talking a over 40 point decline in just a few months.

That is the power of the Iran war on the Americans’ wallet and Republicans well Trump voters’ wallets.

CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: 40-point swing– Trump voters– three months.