‘We Are Suffering As A Nation’: VP Kamala Harris Rips ‘Activist’ Trump Court When Chuck Todd Asks If She Has ‘Confidence’ In It

Vice President Kamala Harris tore into the “activist” Supreme Court that overturned abortion rights, and features three former President Donald Trump appointees.

In an exclusive interview airing on this Sunday’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, Todd asked the VP about a poll as the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The vice president has been traveling the country as point-person on the Biden administration’s effort to protect access to reproductive health care following the ruling. She did not hold back in sharing her disgust with the direction the court has taken, calling it an “activist court” that is causing people to suffer:

CHUCK TODD: We have some polling that shows confidence in the Supreme Court is at its lowest level that we’ve measured in over 20 years. How much confidence do you have in the Supreme Court? VICE PRES. KAMALA HARRIS: I think this is an activist court. CHUCK TODD: What does that mean? VICE PRES. KAMALA HARRIS: It means that we had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body, as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this court took that constitutional right away. And we are suffering as a nation, because of it. That causes me great concern about the integrity of the Court overall, especially as someone who, my life was inspired by people like Thurgood Marshall. The work on that court of Earl Warren, to bring a unanimous court to pass Brown v. Board of Education. This is the court that once – on once sat, Earl Warren and Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor. It’s a very different court.

