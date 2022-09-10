King Charles Praises Mother’s ‘Unequaled’ Reign as Queen, Says He Will Seek ‘Peace, Harmony, and Prosperity’ as He Officially Takes Role

King Charles III was officially declared sovereign of Britain on Saturday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, a leader Charles said had an “unequaled” rule, one he will strive to live up to.

The Accession Council proclaimed the new king at a ceremony outside London’s St. James Palace. In his first remarks in his new role, Charles promises to strive for “peace, prosperity, and harmony.”

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said. “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.”

Charles added his mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96 after seven decades on the throne. Charles is 73.

My Mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life,” Charles said.

Charles previously addressed the death of Queen Elizabeth in a recorded message released on Friday. In it, he praised the Royal Family, even wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle good luck as they build their lives across the pond, despite reported tensions between the couple and the Royal Family.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

Numerous world leaders have been mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth, including President Joe Biden who said the queen “defined an era.”

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” the president said in a statement following her death.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com