President Joe Biden called for gun control on Tuesday, just hours after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 18 children and one adult, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos was shot and killed by police. It is the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

After expressing his sympathies for the families of the victims, Biden blasted “the gun lobby”:

As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? It’s been 3,348 days, 10 years, since I stood up at a high school in, grade school in Connecticut, where another gunman massacred 26 people including 20 first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gun fires reported on school grounds. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; Santa Fe High School in Texas; Oxford High School in Michigan, the list goes on and on and the list grows. When you include mass shootings in places like movie theaters, houses of worship, as we saw just 10 days ago, at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, I am sick and tired of it. We have to act.

Moments later, Biden ridiculed those who carry an “assault weapon.”

“What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone? Deer aren’t running through the forest with kevlar vests on, for God’s sake,” said Biden, referencing that Ramos wore body armor during the shooting.

“It’s just sick,” he continued. “And the gun manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing assault weapons which make them the most and largest profit,” said Biden. “For God’s sake, we have to have the courage to stand up to the industry.”

