‘Where Have You Been, Tim?’ Nikki Haley Bashes Fellow South Carolinian Tim Scott’s Record

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley sparred with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) over his record in office.

The second GOP debate took place Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Notably, the front runner, former President Donald Trump chose to skip the event, opting instead for a primetime address to union members in Detroit.

Scott is now going head-to-head with fellow Palmetto Stater after Haley appointed him to the Senate for South Carolina in 2013.

When asked why he should become president over his former boss, Scott said, “I would love to have an opportunity to have this country pass a balanced budget amendment that would constrain the spending in Washington in the same fashion that it does and every state in our nation.”

Scott continued to list other goals including creating new jobs, unleashing new energy resources, and reducing national debt.

When Haley was asked about her credentials over Scott, she said, “look, I appreciate Tim. We’ve known each other a long time, but he’s been there 12 years and he hasn’t done any of that. He hasn’t. They’ve only given four budgets on time in 40 years — he is part of that. He increased the national debt, he voted for the spending.”

“Twelve years, where have you been?” Haley said. “Where have you been, Tim?”

