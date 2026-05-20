‘I Don’t Even Know the Details’: Mike Johnson Addresses His Member’s Mystery Absence

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) answered a question about Rep. Thomas Kean Jr.’s (R-NJ) mysterious absence from Congress during a Capitol Hill presser on Wednesday and acknowledged, “I don’t even know the details” about the illness keeping Kean from his job.

Johnson was asked if Kean Jr.’s constituents deserve “transparency” about where their representative is. Kean Jr. cast his last vote in Congress on March 5th and, citing a medical issue, has not been present since. A public appearance scheduled for May 28th was also recently canceled, raising further speculation about and alarm over the New Jersey Republican’s well-being.

“Yeah, look, I talked to Tom. It’s been a few weeks ago now on the phone, and he sounded good and optimistic. And we’re expecting him back here soon. He’s had a medical issue, and he’s going to be fully transparent and disclose all that—I mean, that’s what he told me,” Johnson said, adding:

But I don’t even know the details, and, you know, I have to respect that it’s a member’s personal privacy on whatever matters they’re dealing with. But we expect to have him back soon. We’ve missed him. He’s a great member of Congress. He’ll get reelected because he comes from a long history—a legacy—and his family of faithful public service. Things happen to people individually in their health and otherwise, and they deal with challenges and they get right back. That’s what champions do. Tom Kean is one of them. Proud to stand with him. He’s going to get reelected, and we look forward to welcoming him back here very soon. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Johnson spoke to The Hill about Kean’s absence last Friday and offered a similar sentiment: “He said he was out on a medical issue and he’ll be back as soon as possible. That’s the full extent of what I know about it. It’s a personal thing, and obviously I told him that we’re praying for him, and I need him to get back as soon as he can.”

Kean, 57, represents one of the country’s most competitive swing districts, and his office has continued to send out mailers and post to his social media during his absence.

Watch above via Fox News.

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