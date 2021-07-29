The Biden administration declined to rule out on Thursday future lockdowns and school closures amid increases in coronavirus cases.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy grilled White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing, “If you’re listening to the scientists, if scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, ‘It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures,’ you would do that?”

Jean-Pierre did not rule out that possibility.

“We listen to the CDC and the expert[s] and their guidance,” she said. “The CDC is a body that is very well respected and, again, we follow their guidance.”

On Wednesday, the CDC released updated guidance stating that those unvaccinated and vaccinated should wear masks outdoors in areas with high transmission of coronavirus.

