‘Why Do You Get to Decide?!’ Barbs Fly as Missouri Republicans Institute Stricter House Dress Code For Female Members

The Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives tightened its dress code for female members this week after a heated debate that saw frustrated female members take to the House floor to voice their disapproval.

In a clip from the debate, state Rep. Ashley Aune (D) tussled with dress code amendment sponsor Rep. Ann Kelley (R).

“You know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top, trying to decide whether it’s appropriate or not. Are we going to have Dana be checking our our tags for whether it’s a net blend or a polyester blend or two silk count? I mean, this is this is ridiculous, lady,” Aune insisted.

The two then exchanged barbs. “You’re right. It is ridiculous,” shot back Kelley.

“Then why are you doing it?” demanded Aune. “You brought this to the floor, lady. You tell me.”

“ You would think. That all you would have to do is say, ‘dress professionally,’ and women could handle it. You would think elected officials could handle that,” hit back Kelley, accusing her colleagues of unprofessional attire.

“But we’re walking around here in sequins and velveteens for the lady’s point,” the Democrat hit back. “So, what is appropriate, and why do you get to decide?”

“We need to get over the sequins. That’s ridiculous,” shot back Kelley, referencing an earlier row over her wardrobe choice.

The amendment to the dress code passed the House on Wednesday evening as part of a larger group of amendments by a vote of 105-51.

“Proper attire for women shall be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots,” states the new dress code. The Washington Post noted on Thursday that men in the chamber also have a dress code, but it was not altered.

“We are fighting — again — for a woman’s right to choose for something. This time, it’s how she covers herself — and the interpretation of someone who has no background in fashion,” said Rep. Raychel Proudie (D) who spoke before the exchange between Kelley and Aune.

MO State Rep. Proudie (D) goes after GOP House members pushing a dress code for women — requiring they wear jackets — in a rules bill. "I spent $1,200 on a suit, and I can't wear it in the People's House because someone who doesn't have the range tells me that's inappropriate." pic.twitter.com/uORB2OWTXW — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2023

“I spent $1,200 on a suit, and I can’t wear it in the People’s House because someone who doesn’t have the range tells me that it’s inappropriate,” Proudie added, concluding:

You surely don’t have the money off the salary that we make to go buy a bunch of new clothes or tailored clothes, and I hope you’re able to continue to wear your cardigan and vote on behalf of the people who sent you here

