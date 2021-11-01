Wolf Blitzer Flubs Location of COP26 Climate Change Summit After CNN Sends Him an Hour Away

By Rudy TakalaNov 1st, 2021, 11:51 am
 

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Monday flubbed the location of an international climate summit he was attending after his network sent him to a city more than an hour’s driving distance away.

“I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit,” the network anchor wrote on Twitter, before helping explaining, “COP, by the way, stands for ‘Conference of the Parties.’ It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.

The summit was in fact held in Glasgow, Scotland, 47 miles away from Edinburgh. Blitzer’s error inspired ridicule from critics.

