‘WOW! I Think I Need a Minute!’ Mary Trump and Guests Gush Over Biden’s MAGA Speech in Real Time

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump and guests Charlotte Clymer, George Hahn, and Jen Taub gushed effusively during a live broadcast of President Joe Biden‘s anti-MAGA, pro-democracy speech.

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, the host and her guest watched along with Biden’s speech entitled “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” which was largely a rebuke of former President Donald Trump and those “MAGA forces” who support the insurrection that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

As Biden wrapped up, the Mary Trump gang reacted in terms that could only be described as ecstatic:

CHARLOTTE CLYMER: Holy shit! Wow! MARY TRUMP: Whoah! CHARLOTTE CLYMER: That is a second term speech. That is a “I am staying through this next five years… MARY TRUMP: I think I need a minute! Hmm. Wow! CHARLOTTE CLYMER: Wow. MARY TRUMP: Hmm. Who would like to start? CHARLOTTE CLYMER: I have never I. I have not seen him speak like that. Ever. Ever. That might be the best speech he’s ever given. GEORGE HAHN: I’m liking this gloves off. I mean, I thought his inauguration speech was super-hot. Like, I think from day one, I remember his inauguration speech was so beautifully written. First of all, it was an excellent piece of political speech writing. But this daddy’s got some verve now. Like, he’s really kind of, like, full of himself. I am so. I’m so here for this. Um. Yeah. With a verve and a dare I say moxie. Although that’s a word often mostly applied to women. But yeah. I like this. I like this. MARY TRUMP: You know it. I think it is the best speech he’s ever given. Because he has dispensed with the fallacy that we can unite under these circumstances. He’s laid it out very clearly what is required in order for us to be united. And he wasn’t doing that before. So in addition to it being incredibly eloquent, and I just want to remind people that this is a man who has a bad stutter. So I’m, just that alone always blows me away. You know, I mean, to inject into a what was not an easy speech to give without with practically no stumbles. And just to inject the kind of passion and intensity and gravity that the moment requires is is extraordinary.

Watch above via The Mary Trump Show.

