Conservative Host Ridicules Democrats for Giving King Charles III a ‘Standing Ovation’ in Congress Despite Backing ‘No Kings’ Rallies

Conservative radio host Ben Ferguson ridiculed Democratic members of Congress for giving King Charles III a “standing ovation” this week, despite backing “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump.

During a panel discussion about the king’s visit to Washington, D.C. on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday, Ferguson mocked, “I also love the fact that he was able to unite the Democratic Party that had spent millions of dollars on ‘No Kings’ rallies, but gave him a standing ovation. Like, the hypocrisy moment there for me was worth the entire trip, that they’re like, ‘We have no kings, we shouldn’t have kings,’ but, ‘Oh! We’ve got a king here today!'”

As host Piers Morgan laughed, Ferguson continued, “And Democrats, by the way, were clamoring for any event that he was going to be attending. They wanted to go to the night and to the garden party at the U.K. embassy. They were begging for tickets. So for a party that says they stand up to no kings, they sure as hell wanted to hang out with a king for the last 48 hours in Washington, D.C. Hypocrisy 101.”

King Charles III received a standing ovation from both Republican and Democratic members of Congress on Tuesday after he delivered a speech that touched on political violence and the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

The standing ovation from Democrats was also ridiculed by Rep. Abe Hamadeh’s (R-AZ) social media page, which mocked, “Quite the confusing scene on the House floor today. Many of Congressman Hamadeh’s Democrat colleagues, who have spent months chanting ‘No Kings,’ just gave one a standing ovation.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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