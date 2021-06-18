Yale Lecturer Who Fantasized About Killing White People Says White People Are ‘Psychopathic’

A psychiatrist who lectured at the Yale School of Medicine who told students she fantasized about killing White people says in a new interview that she views White people as “psychopathic” for “lying.”

“Would it be fair to say, based on your expertise, that White people are psychopathic?” Marc Lamont Hill asked Yale lecturer Dr. Aruna Khilanani in the Thursday interview.

“I think so, yeah,” Khilanani replied. “The level of lying that white people do that has started since colonialism, we’re just used to it.”

Lamont asked Khilanani to describe the lies she was referencing. “Every time that you steal a country, you loot, you say you’ve discovered something,” she replied. “This level of lies is actually part of history. We don’t say that we killed all these people, we got rid of all the native Americans. we say we discovered America. You don’t talk about the level of death, you don’t actually talk about the level of what actually occurred.”

“This level of discovery is everywhere. You’ve discovered vegetarianism, you know. You’ve discovered yoga. Everything is a discovery. And it’s all actually stolen.”

Khilanani first made headlines this month after Bari Weiss published audio from her lectures, which revealed her telling medical students, in part, “I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any White person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step.” She said in her defense that she was “speaking metaphorically.”

Watch above via Marc Lamont Hill.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com