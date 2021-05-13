‘You Don’t Have to Wear It!’ Fauci Reassures Gayle King After She Reports Getting ‘Side Eye’ From Outdoor Mask Wearers

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview that Americans should toss out their outdoor face masks, even if some people might disapprove.

He made the remarks in an interview with CBS’ Gayle King, who said she felt people in New York City felt “guilty” or “judged” when they failed to wear masks outside.

“I still feel judged,” King said. “I feel people giving you the side eye.”

“I know, Gayle,” Fauci replied. “We’ve got to make that transition. If you are been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside.”

“If you’re going into a completely crowded situation, where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask,” he added. “But any other time, if you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.”

“OK,” King replied. “People are still judging!”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines in April to suggest that vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks in outdoor settings that were not crowded. However, some residents of major coastal cities — including New York City and Washington, D.C. — have been slow to adapt.

Watch above via CBS.

