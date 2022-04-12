‘You Get No P*ssy and Can’t Even Make Your Wife Wet’: Student Gets Personal with Ben Shapiro During Rowdy Gender Debate

Ben Shapiro faced off against a self-proclaimed “mathematician and physicist” during a bonkers gender debate in which the latter challenged his manhood and invoked his wife.

The Daily Wire reported Shapiro was addressing the topic of gender with students at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

As Shapiro stated his case that gender is fixed, he encountered a student who claimed to have impressive academic chops. The two sparred over whether the Daily Wire editor emeritus was using outdated language when he referred to gender ideology.

The student began a contentious exchange when he told Shapiro he had received an award to pursue research anywhere.

“I’m pretty qualified to say that most of what you’re saying is based on, like, old data,” the student said. “Gender identity disorder, that’s a DSM4, bro. We use the DSM 5 now for psychologists.”

Shapiro rebutted he was using the latest information from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

“It’s called gender dysphoria, which is the term I used throughout the speech,” Shapiro said. “Not gender identity disorder.”

Shapiro was cut off by the student, who decided to take the debate away from one about ideas, and one about Shapiro’s wife.

“You sound like a bozo, bro,” the student said. “And you get no pussy and can’t even make your wife wet, bro, so what’s good?” the student said.

The student, while insulting Shapiro, might have been referring a viral video of him reciting the lyrics to the Carbi B. song “WAP.”

Ben Shapiro reads “WAP” lyrics pic.twitter.com/bIVH1Pnwvx — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 10, 2020

Shapiro quoted the lyrics at the time, minus the profanity:

“Here’s some of the lyrics, are you ready? ‘Hold up, I said certified freak, seven days a week, wet ass p-word, make that pull-out game weak. Yeah, you effin’ with some wet ass p-word’—p-word is female genitalia—‘bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass p-word. Give me everything you’ve got for this wet ass p-word. Beat it up, n-word, catch a charge. Extra-large and extra hard. Put this p-word right in your face, swipe your nose like a credit card…

Back in the present day, the crowd booed the student’s comments. Shapiro offered a rebuttal.

“So, let me just say, the nice thing about having several small children is, I don’t feel the necessity to have my masculinity challenged by someone like you,” he said.

Shapiro was accused by the student of using a “Western, colonial idea of gender.” The student claimed that in places not dominated by “White people,” there are genders beyond male and female.

“I’m a mathematician and physicist, you cannot tell me, and also, you’re not a biologist,” the student said.

Shapiro suggested that whichever institution gave the student and award should “revoke it immediately.”

