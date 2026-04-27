‘Stop It!’ Charlamagne Tha God Rejects Call for Media to Tone Down Anti-Trump Rhetoric

Radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, birth name Lenard Larry McKelvey, called on the media to confront President Donald Trump over his directive for Democrats and the media to dial down the hateful political rhetoric.

After the shooting incident outside the hotel ballroom hosting journalists, lawmakers, and administration officials for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump held a press conference where he said Americans need to recommit “to tone down the rhetoric” and come together as a nation. But the very next night, Trump appeared on 60 Minutes where he attacked correspondent Norah O’Donnell and blamed Democrats for fomenting political violence.

“The fact that when something like this happens to Donald Trump, whenever there’s an assassination attempt, whenever there’s some type of political violence happens at one of these events, people always say, ‘So, are we going to tone down the violent rhetoric towards Trump?” Stop it!” Charlamagne exclaimed on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club.

“Like, I’m sick of that narrative. I need every single media personality to direct that energy and that question toward one person, and that is Donald J. Trump! At what point do people simply say, ‘Hey, Trump, it’s clear that you’re the drama?’” Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne tha God: “People always say are we going to tone down the violent rhetoric towards Trump. Stop it. I’m sick of that narrative. I need every single media personality to direct that question to one person and that is Donald Trump. At what point do people simply say hey… pic.twitter.com/NRUKKoeCcK — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 27, 2026

He continued, “Okay, how quickly we forget? Just last month he said, ‘Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!’ President Trump, do you not realize there are people out there who feel the same way about you? That’s why you don’t wish death on people! That’s why you don’t wish death on a person. Whatever God’s got planned for a person is between them and God. There’s no need to speak that kinda negativity over anybody’s life, ’cause you end up speaking it over yours.”

Trump also caught flak for his harsh words after actor/director Rob Reiner’s murder.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump claimed.

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