‘This is a Lie’: MAGA Fumes At Obama Over Post On WHCD Shooter’s Motive
MAGA influencers hammered ex-President Barack Obama on Monday over how he worded his Sunday post condemning the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner the previous night.
“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay,” wrote Obama on Sunday evening.
The New York Post and other outlets reported earlier in the day on Sunday that the alleged shooter had posted anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media and sent a manifesto to family members shortly before storming the event, where Trump was in attendance.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) replied to the post, writing, “It was politically motivated. He made that pretty clear.”
Former Bush press secretary and Fox contributor Ari Fleischer replied, “This is another example showing how Barack Obama is one of the most divisive figures in American politics today. So many of our divisions were caused by the smug, demeaning and narrow-minded way he treats his opponents.” He added:
Here, he pretends to not know the truth about the would-be assassin, although the facts of his left wing views were public hours before Obama’s tweet. It’s classic Obama – pretend to be conciliatory while he is the one who creates the divide.
You would hope that Obama would condemn the left after the left tries to kill a President.
But that’s too much to ask.
Once again, Obama proves himself to be a classless divider of our country.
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