‘This is a Lie’: MAGA Fumes At Obama Over Post On WHCD Shooter’s Motive

MAGA influencers hammered ex-President Barack Obama on Monday over how he worded his Sunday post condemning the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner the previous night.

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay,” wrote Obama on Sunday evening.

The New York Post and other outlets reported earlier in the day on Sunday that the alleged shooter had posted anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media and sent a manifesto to family members shortly before storming the event, where Trump was in attendance.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) replied to the post, writing, “It was politically motivated. He made that pretty clear.”

It was politically motivated He made that pretty clear https://t.co/PwMUA7T4RI — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 26, 2026

Former Bush press secretary and Fox contributor Ari Fleischer replied, “This is another example showing how Barack Obama is one of the most divisive figures in American politics today. So many of our divisions were caused by the smug, demeaning and narrow-minded way he treats his opponents.” He added:

Here, he pretends to not know the truth about the would-be assassin, although the facts of his left wing views were public hours before Obama’s tweet. It’s classic Obama – pretend to be conciliatory while he is the one who creates the divide. You would hope that Obama would condemn the left after the left tries to kill a President. But that’s too much to ask. Once again, Obama proves himself to be a classless divider of our country.

This is another example showing how Barack Obama is one of the most divisive figures in American politics today. So many of our divisions were caused by the smug, demeaning and narrow-minded way he treats his opponents. Here, he pretends to not know the truth about the would-be… https://t.co/p3lmJa3BVl — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 27, 2026

Below are some more reactions:

Let’s not pretend to be this clueless about motive, @BarackObama The attempted assassin put out an anti-Trump manifesto about wanting to kill Trump Admin officials, minutes before trying to storm a ballroom filled with the President, VP, Cabinet, and many others from his Admin. https://t.co/GvpJ6cJuUK — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) April 26, 2026

This is a lie—the gunman's manifesto was published six hours ago. But it's also a confession—an admission that the motive is damning to President Obama's side, hence the need to lie. https://t.co/0JPUQEQTly — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 26, 2026

This is a lie, he had a minifesto https://t.co/XHvMzZtBCB — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 27, 2026

This guy. We don’t have the motives? There’s a damn manifesto that details everything. https://t.co/mvCSi5MbSw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 27, 2026

He posted this 20 minutes ago when we have all the details and known motive and have for hours. It's like he's still president. https://t.co/kvwVjWOdrc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2026

When you don’t directly confront your own party’s growing radical violence then you give a green light to the mentally unstable. https://t.co/AAQkUo9KhD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 27, 2026

The gunman’s Democrat talking points manifesto, in which he explains exactly why he attempted to kill Trump and members of his administration, has been public for nearly seven hours now. This post is an hour old. https://t.co/uyjd0VhN5z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2026

By the time he wrote this, we already knew damn well what the shooter’s motive was: to assassinate members of the Trump administration. This is the kind of gaslighting we’ve come to expect from Barack Obama — arguably the most divisive president in modern American history, who… https://t.co/C4GQv45NW9 — Office of Congressman Abe Hamadeh (@RepAbeHamadeh) April 27, 2026

> Democrat Assassin: ‘I want to kill Trump’ > Democrats assassin tries to kill Trump > Leaves note describing in great detail how much they want Trump dead > Obama: No motive https://t.co/z3Hq2uUegS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2026

The guy left a manifesto, you lying POS I loathe this loser lowlife. https://t.co/SA6or2VYhP — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 26, 2026

No clues in his manifesto, Sherlock? https://t.co/lieXxT9IsY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 27, 2026

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