‘I Wanted To See What Was Going On’: Trump Tells 60 Minutes He Held Up Secret Service From Rushing Him Out of Chaotic WHCD Shooting

President Donald Trump said he “wasn’t making it that easy” for Secret Service to rush him out of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during the frenzied moment a man tried to storm the event and murder him and members of his administration during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Why? The president said “I wanted to see what was going on.”

Correspondent Norah O’Donnell noted it took 10 seconds for Secret Service to flank Trump and 20 seconds to get him off the stage.

“It looked chaotic, at one point you were down,” O’Donnell said. “What was happening?”

Trump said he was surrounded by “great people” and “probably made them act a little more slowly” than normal.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, let me see. Wait a minute,” Trump said he told his security team.

He then said he started to walk out in a “pretty tall [stance], a little bent over, you know, because I’m not looking to stand too tall,” before finally hitting the ground when Secret Service insisted he do so.

The president discussed the latest assassination attempt against him in a last-minute interview on Sunday, the day after the shooting.

Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt — who is nine months pregnant — were rushed to safety just minutes after the event started. It was going to be Trump’s first WHC Dinner since becoming president.

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein; he wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

The 60 Minutes account shared a teaser clip of Trump’s interview on X on Sunday evening.

Watch above via CBS. And you can watch Trump’s full 60 Minutes interview at 7:00 p.m. ET.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!