‘You Need to Drop It!’ CPACer Confronts Reporter Trying to Ask Fleeing Matt Schlapp About Groping Allegation

A member of Matt Schlapp’s entourage told off a reporter at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who tried to question the American Conservative Union chairman over the sexual assault accusation against him.

The Independent’s Eric Michael Garcia posted a video of himself attempting to ask the CPAC organizer about the Herschel Walker campaign staffer who has accused Schlapp of fondling him while the two were driving.

Here is Matt Schlapp avoiding my question about the allegations against him. pic.twitter.com/M5bqixKMUx — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 2, 2023

The anonymous staffer is suing Schlapp for $9.4 million, and the allegation appears to have cast a shadow over the Schlapp family’s political activities.

Garcia repeatedly tried to get a word in with Schlapp, who noticed but ignored him and continued speaking to other people.

As Schlapp began to walk away, Garcia followed him to ask “what’s your response to the allegations against you at this moment?”

Schlapp ignored the question while a man off-screen told Garcia “You need to drop it, it’s false, it’s fake news.” Garcia tried to ask his question again, though Schlapp again said nothing as he was led away.

The encounter comes a day after Schlapp put out a statement lashing out at “fake journalists,” denying the accusation, and claiming it to be politically-driven.

Watch above via Eric Michael Garcia on Twitter.

