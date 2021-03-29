Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Monday that he will take executive action against vaccine passports, calling the potential requirement “completely unacceptable.”

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine, just simply to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said, at a news conference

Vaccine passports are digital or paper documentation showing proof of vaccination. Some states, including Hawaii and New York, have already begun experimenting with vaccine passport programs. The Biden administration is also reportedly working to develop a system for proving vaccination, however, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted Monday that there will be no federal mandate to hold a vaccine passport nor will there be any centralized federal vaccination database.

While some are hopeful that vaccine passports could help reopen large venue events and travel, others are concerned about potential privacy issues.

“You want the fox to guard the henhouse?” DeSantis said. “I mean give me a break. I think this is something that has huge privacy implications, it is not necessary to do before going on to praise the state’s senior vaccination numbers and continued vaccination efforts. “It’s important to be able to do it, but at the same time, we are not going to have you provide proof of this just to be able to live your life normally.”

He continued, “I’m going to be taking some action in an executive function, emergency function here very shortly.”

DeSantis has previously spoken out about vaccine passports before, noting that a private business’ decision to require vaccine passports “is more than just a private decision” because it “impacts our society.” However, Monday marked the first time he publicly stated he would take executive action to block them in Florida.

Watch above, via CBS affiliate Tampa Bay 10. (The relevant portion begins at the 7:45 mark.)

