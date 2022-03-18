‘You Watch What Happens, P*ssy’: Josh Mandel Flat Out Threatens Debate Opponent

Josh Mandel got in the face of fellow Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons and called him “pussy” during a debate Friday when the pair had to be separated.

Mandel, a 44-year-old Iraq War veteran, is running a campaign to “fight for the America First agenda,” his website claims.

Mandel also declares on his campaign website: “I’M NOT GOING TO WASHINGTON DC TO MAKE FRIENDS.”

The Marine Corps veteran did not appear to make any friends in Cleveland on Friday during a debate before the May 3 primary.

On a stage with J.D. Vance, Jane Timken and Matt Dolan, Mandel stole the show after Gibbons questioned his credibility with working people.

Gibbons, an investment banker, argued with Mandel about a stock the former claimed he had never made any money on.

“You made millions off it, sir,” Mandel said.

After some back and forth, Gibbons said, “You’ve never been in the private sector in your entire life.”

“I have worked, sir,” Mandel yelled, getting up from his seat. “Two tours in Iraq… Two tours in Iraq… Don’t tell me I haven’t worked.”

At that point, Mandel and the much older Gibbons were face to face.

“You don’t know squat,” Gibbons said. “You back off.”

Mandel then threatened Gibbons.

“You’re dealing with the wrong guy,” he said. “You watch what happens, pussy. You watch what happens.”

The near brawl was broken up when the moderator and crowd asked for calm. Mandel eventually walked away from Gibbons.

Vance, who sat with a smirk on his face for much of the exchange, then said, “Guys, sit down. Come on. Goddamn, this is ridiculous.”

According to The Hill, recent polls have shown Gibbons leading the race.

The five candidates running are seeking to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who has endorsed Timken

