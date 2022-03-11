YouTube has removed viral prank group NELK’s podcast episode with former President Donald Trump, according to a screenshot the podcast posted on its Twitter page.

The Full Send Podcast aired on Wednesday and was done at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

In the screenshot posted by the Full Send Podcast on Thursday night, YouTube wrote to them, “Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our misinformation policy.”

“We know that this might be disappointing, but it’s important to us that YouTube is a safe place for all. If content breaks our rules, we remove it,” said YouTube. “If you think we’ve made a mistake, you can appeal and we’ll take another look.”

“Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube,” added the platform.

During the podcast, Trump reiterated the false claim that there was widespread fraud in that election. He also said “be careful what you wish for” in terms of Germany and Japan increasing defense spending given their role in World War II as members of the Axis powers.

In a statement, Trump blasted the removal of the podcast episode:

Whatever happened to free speech in our Country? Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it. In the 24 hours that it was up it set every record for them, by many times. Interestingly on the show I told them this would happen because Big Tech and the Fake News Media fear the truth, they fear criticism about Biden, and above all, they don’t want to talk about the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, all topics discussed. In Russia, the people are not allowed to know that they’re fighting a war with Ukraine, that’s where our media is going, and that’s where our Country is going because it quickly follows—just study history. Are we going to allow this to happen? Our Country is going to hell! Look at your gas prices, Inflation, the Afghanistan debacle, our Border, the war with Ukraine, which should have never happened, and so much more. We need freedom of speech again, we don’t have it and it’s getting worse every day!

