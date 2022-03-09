Trump Explains Why He Plays the ‘Gay National Anthem’ at Mar-a-Lago Parties

Former President Donald Trump explained why he plays “Y.M.C.A.,” which he called the “gay national anthem,” at parties at his Florida estate and country club.

Trump joined the Full Send Podcast on Wednesday, where he talked with the NELK Boys about everything from World War III to Joe Rogan.

At one point, the former president discussed music he likes to play at parties at his exclusive South Florida estate.

“I’ve always had a high aptitude for music,” he said. “But I love great music.”

Asked what he plays for crowds at Mar-a-Lago. Trump said, “I pick the ones I like.”

After he was asked what his go-to song is, Trump said he is a big fan of Broadway music, but that he is also fond of Village People’s 1978 hit “Y.M.C.A.”

“You know what gets ‘em rocking? ‘Y.M.C.A.,'” Trump said. “‘Y.M.C.A.,'” the gay national anthem. Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem. But ‘Y.M.C.A.’ gets people up, and it gets ‘em moving.”

“People love it when I do it,” Trump concluded.

Trump reportedly began acting as a DJ last month for members of his Palm Beach club.

He announced he would be “playing the role of disc jockey” for weekend events, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reported.

Here’s a note that was sent to Mar-a-Lago club members this week, advertising the former president as disc jockey. pic.twitter.com/shfLBPOPU1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 4, 2022

“The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and will go until the late evening,” Trump said in a note to members.

“For those who will be unable to be seated, the bar will be open for drinks,” the note continued. “We look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!”

Listen above, via The Full Send Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com