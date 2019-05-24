comScore

A Retiring Mailman Goes Viral After Getting an Unbelievably Heartwarming Sendoff

By Joe DePaoloMay 24th, 2019, 10:52 am

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night kept mailman Floyd Martin from swift completion of his appointed rounds for more than three decades. And earlier this week, hundreds of people in the neighborhood he served expressed their gratitude — in a sendoff so heartwarming it has gone viral.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Jennifer Brett chronicled Martin’s last day of work on Wednesday — in the Marietta, GA neighborhood where he delivered mail for nearly 35 years. Along the way, Martin touched many lives.

“He always had a smile, always had a wave,” area resident Lorraine Wascher told Brett.

“When we met Floyd, it was like he was an old friend,” resident Jim Pietrowski told the reporter.

At the end of his shift on Wednesday, hundreds in the neighborhood turned out for a grand sendoff straight out of Mr. Holland’s Opus.

“You were there when I needed you,” Martin said. “Even if you didn’t know it.”

Here, in its glorious entirety, is Floyd Martin’s last day as a mailman — as chronicled by the AJC’s Jennifer Brett. (Warning: Have a box of tissues close by.)

Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

