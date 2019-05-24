Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night kept mailman Floyd Martin from swift completion of his appointed rounds for more than three decades. And earlier this week, hundreds of people in the neighborhood he served expressed their gratitude — in a sendoff so heartwarming it has gone viral.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Jennifer Brett chronicled Martin’s last day of work on Wednesday — in the Marietta, GA neighborhood where he delivered mail for nearly 35 years. Along the way, Martin touched many lives.

“He always had a smile, always had a wave,” area resident Lorraine Wascher told Brett.

“When we met Floyd, it was like he was an old friend,” resident Jim Pietrowski told the reporter.

At the end of his shift on Wednesday, hundreds in the neighborhood turned out for a grand sendoff straight out of Mr. Holland’s Opus.

“You were there when I needed you,” Martin said. “Even if you didn’t know it.”

Here, in its glorious entirety, is Floyd Martin’s last day as a mailman — as chronicled by the AJC’s Jennifer Brett. (Warning: Have a box of tissues close by.)

He graduated from Marietta High School in 1975 and took the postal service test a few years later. By the time they got in touch he already had a job at a bank, but the USPS offered to double his pay. “I was like, OK when you do want me to start?” pic.twitter.com/P304AP4tAs — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Lots of the “mail” Floyd picked up today was hand-delivered. “My people are so good to me,” he said. “I’m going to miss them.” pic.twitter.com/e6Mi8WctZl — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Floyd is a tall, slender, very fit 61. His job involves lots of walking, which keeps him in great shape. But he is done with the heat. In summertime, the mail truck is basically a rolling oven. Last summer, Floyd decided, would be his last. pic.twitter.com/8v7HtKlCcV — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Floyd is the youngest of 4. It was his mom’s idea for him to join the USPS. He’s sad she’s not here to see this send-off. Joyce Hardin’s mother is on Floyd’s route and said he totes her newspaper to the porch. “Thank you for taking care of mama, after daddy passed,” she said. pic.twitter.com/8hdnKf22Xt — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Floyd lives in Atlanta with his dog Gigi. It’ll be a little weird to just receive mail and not deliver it anymore. “I’m just going to smile,” he said. He doesn’t have children, just the 500 houses worth of kids he spends 6+ hours with every day. He hopes to go to Hawaii one day. pic.twitter.com/W0RHdRvzgj — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Update! People on Floyd’s route decorated their mailboxes to surprise him on his last day pic.twitter.com/7vo8Gepv2s — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Once his very last shift was finally over, the neighborhood had another surprise for Mr. Floyd. 300+ people came to a covered dish block party in his honor. pic.twitter.com/8UvAclP6CA — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

People stood in line all night for hugs and photos. Floyd’s known these guys since they were babies. “Now you guys are as tall as I am!” pic.twitter.com/yb6UwiyJtz — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

There was a huge buffet set up with covered dishes people brought but I don’t know if Floyd got a bite to eat or not .. he posed for a zillion photos! pic.twitter.com/C64KJ7Ax0d — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Floyd has seen his people through many of life’s changes. Some good, some bad. They’ve done the same for him. “You were there when I needed you, even if you didn’t know it.” pic.twitter.com/CAPx1nDY2H — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Another update! Neighbors have launched an official Go Fund Me to help Mr. Floyd realize his dream of visiting Hawaii one day. https://t.co/SPlhOXf8bW — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

It took forever to #MrFloyd to even get to his own party – people kept stopping him for photos and hugs! pic.twitter.com/5xA17m60Ja — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Lots of people took photos with their pets. #MrFloyd is much loved among the canine set, too. He always kept Milk Bones in his mail truck! In this photo, Stella joined her people, the Courtoy family. pic.twitter.com/TKoeUVxor9 — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com