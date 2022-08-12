‘ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK’ – Trump Bitches on Truth Social They Didn’t Need to ‘Seize’ Documents He Said He Didn’t Have

Ex-President Donald Trump said on Friday that the FBI need only have asked him for the documents that he and his supporters and surrogates have spent the week claiming didn’t exist or were planted by the FBI.

Along with many of his media supporters, an ex-top adviser, a former House speaker, and one of his own attorneys, Trump has suggested that the Department of Justice and the FBI were executing a political hit job with the raid on Mar-a-Lago this week, and in a Truth social post early in the day, called the reports of classified documents a “hoax, just like Russia.”

But, in a message aimed at former president Barack Obama, Trump’s phrasing led many to conclude he was confirming reporting by the Washington Post about the nature of the documents sought in the raid.

Later still on Friday, Trump said in a pair of Truth Social posts that the FBI only “HAD TO ASK” in order to obtain the documents that they were seeking in the raid, which he and his supporters said might have been planted by the FBI or simply didn’t exist.

He even added the specific detail that the planted imaginary documents had a lock on them by request.

“Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to “seize” anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request,” wrote Trump.

“They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK,” he added.

He concluded with another shot at Obama, writing, “The bigger problem is, what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?”

