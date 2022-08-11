Stephen Miller Says Trump is Being ‘Framed’ Despite Being ‘One of the Most Innocent Men to Ever Serve’

Former senior Donald Trump advisor Stephen Miller joined fellow MAGA figures when he attacked the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago this week.

Speaking with Fox News’s Lisa Boothe on her podcast The Truth with Lisa Boothe, Miller said the raid was nothing more than an attempted frame job.

“With respect to all these stories about, uh, about classified this and classified that — I think just going back to an even greater step, it’s important to note that, um, the deep state lies, what they feed to the reporters are lies. Your default assumption should be everything you’re reading and trying to push you in some way,” Miller said.

“So what we are witnessing is an attempt to frame, as has always been the case, the president. An attempt to frame what is truly one of the most innocent men to ever serve a public office, because they’ve been trying to get something on him, uh, DOJ and attorneys generals in New York and, Georgia everywhere for years and years and years,” he continued.

“I was making a point that everybody needs to understand how classification works. But none of that should be understood as, uh, as exceeding any of the points in these stores. I can assure you that anything that President Trump’s staff, what have you, cause it’s not like a president’s personally involved in unpacking up, um, packing up boxes,” Miller added.

“You have to know nothing about government to think that, you know, presidents, when they’re leaving, sit down to start going through filing cabinets, but I can assure you that whatever process was done by staff and attorneys in that case, was completely and totally rigorously compliant with whatever the rules are,” he concluded.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland took the unusual step of making a public statement about the ongoing investigation, in which he called out such “unfounded” attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice.

