WATCH: Lindsey Graham Nods Along as Fox’s Jesse Watters Rants That the FBI Plants and Doctors Evidence

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to take no umbrage whatsoever with a Fox News host’s assertion that the FBI plants and doctors evidence.

Tuesday night on Jesse Watters Primetime, the host called out the South Carolina senator for, in his view, being too muted in his criticism of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“I love having you on, Lindsey,” Watters said. “You and I have debated about things. I have seen you pretty spitting mad over Ukraine. You don’t seem as mad as you were about this than you have been mad about Ukraine. I don’t understand why people aren’t lighting their hair on fire! I don’t understand why people aren’t out in the street!

Watters added, “We know they doctor evidence! We know they plant evidence!”

“Sure,” Graham said, nodding.

“We know they hide evidence!” Watters said, without providing evidence. “We know they lie! We know they leak! This is not anything new! This has been years they’ve been doing this! … These people are out of control, senator! This country is like we are on the edge of a cliff, man! I’m telling you. This country is at the edge of a cliff here!”

All the while as Watters ranted, Graham — a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, it’s worth noting — was nodding along, in seeming assent of the Fox News host’s sentiment.

“Yeah, no, I got you,” Graham said. “I understand exactly what you are saying.”

After calling Americans to “fire” Democratic legislators in November’s midterms, Graham went on to join in on the FBI bash-fest.

“You’re dead right,” Graham told Watters. “I lived the Mueller investigation. Is it plausible they would open up an investigation against Donald Trump without merit? Hell yeah it’s plausible! They’ve done it once. Have they done it again? There’s one way to answer my question. Tell us what you’ve got. Show your cards.”

