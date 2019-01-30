Ariana Grande Dragged for Intentionally Misspelled Kanji Tattoo: ‘Her Cultural Appropriation is Ugly’

Pop superstar Ariana Grande was slammed for cultural appropriation today after she attempted to get “7 Rings” — the name of her new hit single — tattoed on her hand in Japanese Kanji, but intentionally left out key characters for aesthetic reasons that totally changed the meaning of the tattoo.

After initially posting a picture of her new ink on Instagram, Grande deleted the post when commenters began calling her out for the error, which changed the meaning of her tattoo from “7 rings” to “shichirin,” which is a small BBQ grill popular in Japan.

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like fuck n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she wrote in a tweet, which she also deleted. “But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

Grande’s explanation just led to even more people being outraged though, as she admitted to knowingly leaving out characters and getting a misspelled tattoo because it looked “tight.”

So @ArianaGrande just removed essential characters and wrote “BBQ grill” instead of “7 Rings” on her hand then just called it a day because…she respects Japanese culture? 😐 pic.twitter.com/KXZGqnQE6i — In The Webz (@BBF8droid) January 30, 2019

this is why we should stop using culture/language as an aesthetic lol — chittaphon ❄️ (@ramennshaw) January 30, 2019

ariana grande and scarlett johansson when they both decide to transform into the same race pic.twitter.com/FiLdxzoQCQ — Madison l PLAYING KH3 🖤 (@SPIDEYRIKU) January 30, 2019

ariana grande’s dumb ass got a tattoo of an entree and has the audacity to be like o lol i didnt want to sit thru it bc it hurt uwu so basically u care about the aesthetic of kanji but not the meaning of the words?? “indeed” pic.twitter.com/bhCvrEVZuf — caro🐞🕷💫 (@rococcoletariat) January 30, 2019

okay quick rundown: japanese kanji uses traditional chinese characters for its writing system and they share many similar though not all the same meanings. they are pronounced completely differently because the two languages are different. — ❄️ (@tinytimes) January 30, 2019

ariana stans defending her cultural appropriation is ugly wtf u can still stan her but acknowledge the fact that she’s using other languages and cultures that aren’t her own for aesthetics — josie (@rchmadden) January 30, 2019

[image via screengrab]

