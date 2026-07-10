‘Major Red Flags’: Dr. Oz Joins MAGA Influencer Nick Shirley to Confront Alleged Fraudsters

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz joined MAGA influencer Nick Shirley to confront alleged fraudsters in New York City, with Oz stressing that the experience showed “major red flags” in a video posted on Friday.

Oz, a member of President Donald Trump’s administration, accompanied Shirley to a variety of different elderly daycare centers and medical equipment companies across the city, confronting folks who they say are committing both Medicare and Medicaid fraud — many of whom either did not speak English or seemed hesitant to answer questions about the services they provide.

“One of the largest fraud schemes in America is taking place in New York City as billions of dollars are being defrauded by organized Korean and Chinese mafias, along with other foreigners operating and stealing taxpayer dollars,” Shirley claimed.

“It’s almost certainly fraud,” Oz said of an apartment they visited where three durable medical companies allegedly operate from, purporting that the benefactors make “$2 to $8 million a month.”

“These guys grow like vermin,” the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator continued. “There are twice as many durable medical suppliers in South Florida as McDonald’s, because it’s easier to open one than a bank account,” alleging that there, “the Cuban government is involved.”

His and Shirley’s conversation continued:

OZ: To open three in one apartment makes no sense, especially when there’s no product there. All you’re doing is gaming the system, and the fact that we didn’t audit it, didn’t catch it, didn’t stop it, and they’re probably out there making money infuriates me. It should bother folks out there, ’cause it’s your tax dollars paying for this SHIRLEY: So, it’s literally impossible for someone to be operating a durable medical company outside — inside of an apartment? OZ: Inside of an apartment with no goods and two other durable medical equipment suppliers? That’s a major red flag — the kind you walk into battle with.

Watch the full clip above via @NickShirley on YouTube

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