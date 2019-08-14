comScore

Ben Shapiro Roasted Over Blaming Poor People For Having to Take a Second Job: That’s ‘What a Spoiled Rich Kid Says’

By Reed RichardsonAug 14th, 2019, 7:14 pm

Ben Shapiro Roasted for Blaming Poor People Who Have to Take Two Jobs

Conservative radio host Ben Shapiro encountered massive disgust and online blowback when he cavalierly suggested that it is poor people’s fault for choosing the wrong job it they are forced to take a second one to get by: “If you had to work more than one job to have a roof over your head or food on the table, you probably shouldn’t have taken the job that’s not paying you enough. That’d be a you problem”

Shapiro’s comments unleashed a torrent of angry rebuttals, some of whom pointed out the falsehood embedded in his logic about how labor markets work, while others pointed out that Shapiro, who comes from a privileged background, sounded just like a “what a spoiled rich kid says.”

As the tsunami of criticism began to crash onshore, Shapiro began to push back in clear damage control mode, trying to claim his comments were taken out of context and pretend he didn’t blame poor people by saying: “that’s a you problem”

Screengrab via Ben Shapiro radio show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: