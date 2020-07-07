Ben Shapiro Steps Down as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Wire

Ben Shapiro is stepping down from his role as editor-in-chief of the conservative news and opinion website he founded, the Daily Wire.

As the Daily Wire approaches its’ five year anniversary, The Blaze reported that Shapiro will step down as EIC after founding the site in 2015. John Bickley, a longtime writer and editor for the Daily Wire, will take over Shapiro’s position while he settles into a new role as editor emeritus.

“Shapiro, who hosts the largest conservative podcast in the country, ‘The Ben Shapiro Show,’ will remain a part owner of the site as well as the site’s featured talent, but will no longer drive its editorial direction,” The Blaze reported. “[Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing] added the move has been in the works for some time as Bickley has been performing the essential duties of the role for roughly the past two years. Now what has been the reality of day-to-day operations is being formalized in title.”

Shapiro also provided a statement of his own to The Blaze:

John Bickley isn’t just a tremendous editor and writer, he’s a principled conservative and an honest human being. I can’t think of anyone better to take over as EIC, and I look forward to seeing the new, exciting editorial direction of the site.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]