Beto O’Rourke: White House Has ‘Free Rein, Almost’ Over What is Broadcast on Fox News

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke went after Fox News over the weekend by calling them a subservient organization to the GOP and the Trump White House.

O’Rourke spoke at a campaign event in San Francisco on Sunday, during which, he called Fox “an arm of the Republican Party and this administration.” He went on from there by highlighting the connections between President Donald Trump, Fox’s conservative-leaning news coverage, and the network’s most influential figures.

“You have members of the organization moving into the White House,” O’Rourke remarked. “You have a White House with free rein, almost, over what is broadcast over one of the most widely watched cable networks in the country today.”

O’Rourke continued to remark on how Fox News and other organizations have a responsibility to operate on facts if the country is ever going to hold politicians accountable and confront issues like foreign meddling with U.S. political institutions.

As Reuters notes, numerous figures associated with Fox have taken up positions within Donald Trump‘s government. The president regularly parrots content from the network that he approves of, plus his close ties with Fox’s opinion hosts is well-established at this point.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com