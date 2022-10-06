Biden Fans Go Nuts For Viral Photo of POTUS, Dejected-Looking DeSantis, And A ‘True Florida Cracker’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 6th, 2022
 
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of President Joe Biden went nuts for a viral photo featuring the president, a self-styled “True Florida Cracker,” a woman wearing heels to a disaster site, and a dejected-looking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The president traveled to Florida to survey the relief effort and the devastation from Hurricane Ian, where he also had his much-anticipated meeting with DeSantis.

Biden has made a concerted effort to separate the politically fraught dynamic he and DeSantis share, rebuking any attempt to inject political issues like the Martha’s Vineyard stunt into their cooperation on Hurricane Ian.

But his supporters? Not so much. Many of them saw Biden’s visit as a political triumph, and were particularly fond of one photograph taken by Associated Press Chief Washington Photographer Evan Vucci.

The shot features President Biden and two Floridians — one in a “True Florida Cracker” t-shirt — engaged in animated, smiling conversation. DeSantis lingers in the foreground, out of focus and wearing a neutral expression, headed away from the conversation.

Veteran White House correspondent Paul Brandus summed up the photo by writing “As usual, @evanvucci – one of the best photographers in the White House press corps – captures such wonderful moments.”

“-Democrats will say look at DeSantis, a nasty-looking mean guy all alone -Republicans will say look at Biden, touchy-feely Joe,” he wrote.

Mr. Brandus was correct, as supporters of the president and other blue-checks launched dunks and other humorous takes on the photo:

For its part, the White House has embraced a different viral moment from Wednesday’s visit — the unvarnished hot-mic moment when the president told Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy that “no one fucks with a Biden.”

