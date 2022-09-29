‘Totally Irrelevant But I’ll Answer It Anyway!’ Biden Chafes at Reporter Asking About ‘Relationship’ With DeSantis at FEMA Event

President Joe Biden chafed at what he considered to be a political question about his “relationship” with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis amid the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

President Biden and Governor DeSantis have been in regular contact and enjoyed good cooperation before and during Hurricane Ian, and both men have taken pains to shoot down any suggestion that political disagreement has in any way reared its head.

On Thursday afternoon, Biden spoke at FEMA headquarters about the federal response to Hurricane Ian before mingling with the agency’s personnel for awhile. At one point, a reporter asked about DeSantis in a way that rubbed Biden the wrong way, while another reporter was rebuffed for going off-topic:

REPORTER: Thank you. How would you describe your relationship and your conversation with Governor DeSantis? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It’s totally irrelevant, but I’ll answer. Okay. If I verified he complimented me. He thanked me for the immediate response we had. He told me how much he appreciated it, said he was extremely happy with what’s going on. This is not about whether or not anything having to do with our disagreements politically. This is about saving people’s lives, homes and businesses. That’s what this is about. And so I’ve been I’ve talked to him four or five times already, and it’s not a matter of my disagreements with him on other items. REPORTER: Do you think Russia responsible for the rupture of the Nord Stream pipeline? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Let’s stick with this. Okay. I mean, this is an important international issues, a lot of important international issues. But we’re here to talk about America. Okay. Thank you. Thank you.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also fielded multiple questions of a similar nature about DeSantis over the past several briefings, and has similarly shut down any discussion of political disagreement.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

