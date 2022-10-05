CNN’s Bakari Sellers Praises Biden and DeSantis For Setting Aside Politics – Erick Erickson Agrees With ‘Bacardi’

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers praised President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for showing “leadership” in responding to Hurricane Ian — and fellow panelist Erick Erickson said he agreed “with Bacardi.”

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, host Erin Burnett asked Sellers, a former Democratic legislator, to decode the “hot mic” moment in which Biden told Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy that “No one fucks with a Biden.”

Sellers didn’t have any insight into the exchange, but he praised both Biden and DeSantis and predicted their comity would overshadow the hot mic moment. Erickson, perhaps cognizant f the fact that it was Rum O’Clock somewhere, said he agreed with “Bacardi”:

ERIN BURNETT: We’ve asked the White House for comment on this. No response yet. But but just in case no one heard it. No one with Biden. Do you have any idea what he’s talking about? You know, it could have been about something totally different. The context obviously was he’s in Florida meeting with Ron DeSantis. BAKARI SELLERS: Yeah, nah. I mean, I think you’re doing a lot of assumption there. I have no idea what he was talking about. However, I do think that there are a lot of Democrats in the social media atmosphere and everywhere else who are just happy to hear, you know, Joe Biden take this fighter’s tone. I don’t think this is going to amount to much of anything because we don’t have any context. But I do think you had an extremely good day today where you had Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden actually looking like leaders when it comes to hurricane preparedness and recovery. And that’s what people want to see. So I think kudos to both men today. That’s going to overshadow whatever he may have said on a hot mic. ERIN BURNETT: That may be true. And Erick Erickson, I can only imagine what Donald Trump was thinking watching those two together. ERICK ERICKSON: Yeah. With Ron DeSantis behind the presidential seal. Good — I agree with Bacardi — good for their, their bipartisan unity today. Real show of leadership after that disaster without about a lot of partisan bickering there.

One unanswered and sobering question that has bedeviled so many remains: does Bacardi agree with him?

Watch above via CNN.

