Biden Staffers Embrace ‘No One F**ks With a Biden’ Mantra

The White House has yet to comment on President Joe Biden‘s “No one fucks with a Biden” hot mic moment, but some administration staffers are among the online denizens who are embracing it.
While touring Hurricane Ian damage in Florida, a hot mic caught an exchange between President Biden and Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy.
MURPHY: Thanks for coming down, we really appreciate it. You keep the faith.
BIDEN: By the way, you’re raised the same way I was, no one fucks with a Biden…
MURPHY: You’re goddamn right.
BIDEN: And you can’t argue with your brothers outside the house.
Media outlets including Politico and CNN have tried to get a comment from the White House about the exchange, to no avail.
However, a flood of online response included many positive reactions, including from Biden administration figures.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a sharp-elbowed presence on Twitter, posted several tweets relishing the moment. He posted a “100” emoji — which denotes strong agreement — over a tweet quoting the prohibition on fucking with a Biden.
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 5, 2022
Bates then posted a “Dark Brandon” meme while quote-tweeting a clip of the moment:
https://t.co/ybXTkPYB9I pic.twitter.com/OTN2B156Ho
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 5, 2022
He sleo tweeted the clip and highlighted the mayor’s response:
Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy: “Yeah, you’re goddamn right!” https://t.co/JHMEhWMaxh
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 5, 2022
Recently-married Biden State Department official Megan Bates-Apper also tweeted the clip, and wrote “And *ROLL CREDITS*”:
And *ROLL CREDITS* pic.twitter.com/4D5Rr7GW5N
— Megan Bates-Apper (@MeganApper) October 5, 2022
“Not a joke!”
Not a joke!pic.twitter.com/4D5Rr7GW5N
— Megan Bates-Apper (@MeganApper) October 5, 2022
Other political and media figures celebrated the moment as well.
Dark Brandon is out here wildin… https://t.co/aF1Srd40dl
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 5, 2022
Joe Biden needs no advice on how to be normal. The man knows how to drop a cuss word. https://t.co/Tckh7MJeCO
— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) October 6, 2022
he’s had enough of your malarkey, jack https://t.co/j2L3rr2Lde
— 👻Imani Gandy Corn👻 (@AngryBlackLady) October 5, 2022
Conservatives, on the other hand, trolled Biden over the remark, while journalists amplified it:
President Biden with what sounds like a more relaxed, colorful vocabulary: pic.twitter.com/y6pmRzS8DG
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 5, 2022
POTUS: “No one fucks with a Biden”pic.twitter.com/6aGqrZfA0q
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 5, 2022
What… the fuck. https://t.co/gqog0CffaP
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 5, 2022
Biden: “No one f**ks with a Biden.” *laughs*pic.twitter.com/wlwsANknp7
— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 5, 2022
Update: White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskind retweeted a pair of posts that feature Mayor Murphy providing at least a partial explanation of the exchange:
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 6, 2022
Watch above via CNN.
