Biden Staffers Embrace ‘No One F**ks With a Biden’ Mantra

By Tommy ChristopherOct 5th, 2022, 9:24 pm
 

The White House has yet to comment on President Joe Biden‘s “No one fucks with a Biden” hot mic moment, but some administration staffers are among the online denizens who are embracing it.

While touring Hurricane Ian damage in Florida, a hot mic caught an exchange between President Biden and Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy.

MURPHY: Thanks for coming down, we really appreciate it. You keep the faith.

BIDEN: By the way, you’re raised the same way I was, no one fucks with a Biden…

MURPHY: You’re goddamn right.

BIDEN: And you can’t argue with your brothers outside the house.

Media outlets including Politico and CNN have tried to get a comment from the White House about the exchange, to no avail.

However, a flood of online response included many positive reactions, including from Biden administration figures.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a sharp-elbowed presence on Twitter, posted several tweets relishing the moment. He posted a “100” emoji — which denotes strong agreement — over a tweet quoting the prohibition on fucking with a Biden.

Bates then posted a “Dark Brandon” meme while quote-tweeting a clip of the moment:

He sleo tweeted the clip and highlighted the mayor’s response:

Recently-married Biden State Department official Megan Bates-Apper also tweeted the clip, and wrote “And *ROLL CREDITS*”:

“Not a joke!”

Other political and media figures celebrated the moment as well.

Conservatives, on the other hand, trolled Biden over the remark, while journalists amplified it:


Update: White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskind retweeted a pair of posts that feature Mayor Murphy providing at least a partial explanation of the exchange:

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: