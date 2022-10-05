Biden Staffers Embrace ‘No One F**ks With a Biden’ Mantra

The White House has yet to comment on President Joe Biden‘s “No one fucks with a Biden” hot mic moment, but some administration staffers are among the online denizens who are embracing it.

While touring Hurricane Ian damage in Florida, a hot mic caught an exchange between President Biden and Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy.

MURPHY: Thanks for coming down, we really appreciate it. You keep the faith. BIDEN: By the way, you’re raised the same way I was, no one fucks with a Biden… MURPHY: You’re goddamn right. BIDEN: And you can’t argue with your brothers outside the house.

Media outlets including Politico and CNN have tried to get a comment from the White House about the exchange, to no avail.

However, a flood of online response included many positive reactions, including from Biden administration figures.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, a sharp-elbowed presence on Twitter, posted several tweets relishing the moment. He posted a “100” emoji — which denotes strong agreement — over a tweet quoting the prohibition on fucking with a Biden.

Bates then posted a “Dark Brandon” meme while quote-tweeting a clip of the moment:

He sleo tweeted the clip and highlighted the mayor’s response:

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy: “Yeah, you’re goddamn right!” https://t.co/JHMEhWMaxh — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 5, 2022

Recently-married Biden State Department official Megan Bates-Apper also tweeted the clip, and wrote “And *ROLL CREDITS*”:

“Not a joke!”

Other political and media figures celebrated the moment as well.

Dark Brandon is out here wildin… https://t.co/aF1Srd40dl — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 5, 2022

Joe Biden needs no advice on how to be normal. The man knows how to drop a cuss word. https://t.co/Tckh7MJeCO — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) October 6, 2022

he’s had enough of your malarkey, jack https://t.co/j2L3rr2Lde — 👻Imani Gandy Corn👻 (@AngryBlackLady) October 5, 2022

Conservatives, on the other hand, trolled Biden over the remark, while journalists amplified it:

President Biden with what sounds like a more relaxed, colorful vocabulary: pic.twitter.com/y6pmRzS8DG — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 5, 2022

POTUS: “No one fucks with a Biden”pic.twitter.com/6aGqrZfA0q — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 5, 2022

Biden: “No one f**ks with a Biden.” *laughs*pic.twitter.com/wlwsANknp7 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 5, 2022



Update: White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskind retweeted a pair of posts that feature Mayor Murphy providing at least a partial explanation of the exchange:

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com