Big Corn Attacks Bud Light for Anti-Corn Syrup Ads: ‘Leave Us Out of Beer Wars’

The Big Corn lobby is furious with Anheuser-Busch after the beverage company released a series of Super Bowl ads mocking their competitors for using corn syrup in their products.

“I am disappointed that Bud Light chose to denigrate corn in their Super Bowl ad as part of a marketing scheme to attack their competition,” Iowa Corn Growers Association Chair Mark Recker wrote in a statement after Bud Light’s ads were widely praised on social media last night. “I am proud of the generations of farmers that grow corn that is used in over 4,000 everyday products from corn fed beef to ethanol to bourbon to makeup.”

“This attack especially hits home at a time when farmers are hurting due to challenging economic conditions. Corn is a homegrown renewable crop that feeds and fuels my family and yours,” he added, before demanding Anheuser-Busch, “Please leave us out of the beer wars.”

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

Bud Light’s series of four ads last night — which were all set in medieval Europe, with one featuring a Games of Thrones cameo — focused on the fact that their brands like Coors Light and Miller Lite use corn syrup in their brew, unlike Anheuser-Busch light beer option.

