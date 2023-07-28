Iowa Republican Dinner Features Chance For Guests To Take Out Anger on Bud Light

Guests at an Iowa Republican dinner were invited by the pro-Ron DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC to throw balls at a pyramid of Bud Light cans on Friday.

New York Times political correspondent Shane Goldmacher posted a photo of the carnival-esque stall on Twitter, along with the caption, “In hospitality suite at Iowa GOP dinner, the DeSantis super PAC has set up baseballs to throw at Bud Light cans, per pic from NBD.”

In hospitality suite at Iowa GOP dinner, the DeSantis super PAC has set up baseballs to throw at Bud Light cans, per pic from NBD pic.twitter.com/dvuR45pshs — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) July 28, 2023

After retweeting the photo, Never Back Down also took the opportunity to point out that Bud Light is reportedly still being served on properties owned by DeSantis’ Republican primary rival, former President Donald Trump.

Reminder: Bud Light remains for sale in virtually every Trump Organization business https://t.co/UuNpWW0up5 pic.twitter.com/xrhH28aCsh — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) July 28, 2023

The conservative boycott against Bud Light over a short-lived marketing partnership with transgender TikTok entertainer Dylan Mulvaney is about to enter its fifth month and shows no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday, Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch announced it would lay off 350 employees in response to the massive drop in sales Bud Light has suffered as a result of the boycott.

“While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “These corporate structure changes will enable our teams to focus on what we do best — brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in the moments that matter.”

In June, an Anheuser-Busch executive called the boycott a “wake-up call” and said the company was reminding itself to “really understand our consumers.”

That same month, Republican politician Kari Lake said conservatives “would rather die of thirst than take a sip of Bud Light,” and several Republican politicians, including DeSantis and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), have even called for an investigation into the company.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com