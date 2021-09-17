Blinken Deletes Tweet Saying US Would ‘Stand with the People of Hong Kong’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted, then deleted, a tweet he posted on Thursday that read that the United States would “stand with the people of Hong Kong.”

The South China Morning Post first reported on Blinken’s deleted tweet.

The deleted tweet read, “Beijing should let the voices of all Hong Kongers be heard. The PRC’s disqualification of district councilors only weakens Hong Kong’s long-term political & social stability. We stand with the people of Hong Kong and continue to support their human rights & fundamental freedoms.”

Blinken soon sent a similar, but watered-down, tweet: “The PRC’s disqualification of seven pro-democracy district councilors undermines the ability of people in Hong Kong to participate in their governance. Governments should serve the people they represent. Decreasing representation goes against the spirit of Hong Kong’s Basic Law.”

The PRC’s disqualification of seven pro-democracy district councilors undermines the ability of people in Hong Kong to participate in their governance. Governments should serve the people they represent. Decreasing representation goes against the spirit of Hong Kong’s Basic Law. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 16, 2021

However, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted on Thursday the same exact words of Blinken’s initial tweet. As of Friday morning, Price’s tweet is still up.

Beijing should let the voices of all Hong Kongers be heard. The PRC’s disqualification of district councilors only weakens Hong Kong’s long-term political and social stability. We stand with the people of Hong Kong & continue to support their human rights & fundamental freedoms. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) September 16, 2021

In a Friday statement to Newsweek, a State Department spokesperson said, “The team that manages the Secretary’s twitter account mistakenly sent the tweet intended to come from the spokesperson. We fixed that error and tweeted from both accounts, speaking out about Hong Kong authorities’ disqualification of pro-democracy district councilors.

“Suggestions that this administrative change was somehow motivated by political concerns is patently untrue. The tweets affirm—in words and in meaning—that the United States stands with the people of Hong Kong. We urge the PRC to allow the people of Hong Kong to meaningfully participate in their governance.”

