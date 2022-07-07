Bonkers Clip Of Rep. Lesko Saying She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren To Protect Them Goes Viral – Here’s the Full Speech

An indignant Rep. Debbie Lesko said she’d do anything to protect her grandchildren, including shooting all five of them. That June floor speech during debate over landmark gun reform has gone viral.

In early June, as the House debated measures that would become the most significant gun legislation in decades, the Arizona Republican strode to the microphone to deliver her impassioned argument against red flag laws — by raising the reddest flag in congressional history.

“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” Lesko said.

“Democrat bills that we’ve heard this week want to take away my right, my right, to protect my grandchildren. They want to take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children and grandchildren and wives and brothers and sisters,” she continued.

Nothing in the remainder of the two-minute speech served to clarify or mitigate that bonkers declaration. The final reform package included funding for state red flag laws, but no federal red flag law.

The clip resurfaced this week and went viral, garnering a flood of reactions from political and media figures and other blue-checks who were flummoxed by Lesko’s stunning speech:

Lesko responded to the attention by lashing out, writing “It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go! They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous!”

But verified users seized on her response to point out the existence of video:

Watch the full speech above via C-CPAN.

