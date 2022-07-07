Bonkers Clip Of Rep. Lesko Saying She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren To Protect Them Goes Viral – Here’s the Full Speech

An indignant Rep. Debbie Lesko said she’d do anything to protect her grandchildren, including shooting all five of them. That June floor speech during debate over landmark gun reform has gone viral.

In early June, as the House debated measures that would become the most significant gun legislation in decades, the Arizona Republican strode to the microphone to deliver her impassioned argument against red flag laws — by raising the reddest flag in congressional history.

“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” Lesko said.

“Democrat bills that we’ve heard this week want to take away my right, my right, to protect my grandchildren. They want to take away the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children and grandchildren and wives and brothers and sisters,” she continued.

Nothing in the remainder of the two-minute speech served to clarify or mitigate that bonkers declaration. The final reform package included funding for state red flag laws, but no federal red flag law.

The clip resurfaced this week and went viral, garnering a flood of reactions from political and media figures and other blue-checks who were flummoxed by Lesko’s stunning speech:

Allow me to introduce you to Congresswoman Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who is currently running for office unopposed in her district. She would like America to know she loves her grandchildren so much she would shoot them if necessary. 😳 But liberals are the problem, right? 😏 pic.twitter.com/qk5BT9FDLw — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 5, 2022

Holy crap. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) said she would shoot her own grandchildren to oppose a gun safety reform bill that would keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them. (h/t @RyanShead) pic.twitter.com/LSOuI0jDif — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 6, 2022

This one takes an unexpected turn. Rep. Debbie Lesko: “I would do anything — anything — to protect my five grandchildren, including, as a last resort, shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.”pic.twitter.com/Lc73uNG2Aw — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 6, 2022

She said what now? Shoot her own grandchildren?? The fuk? https://t.co/CxEteBqeWp — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) July 7, 2022

“I’m sorry, buddy. But we’re not going to Nanna’s house anymore.” https://t.co/5lJuKunOq6 — Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) July 6, 2022

Abortion to be legalized in Arizona as long as the procedure is done by a gun https://t.co/f7Wl11MJeM — Dan Adelman (@Dan_Adelman) July 6, 2022

I’m pro-choice but… aborting your grandkids in the 48th trimester…seems a bit extreme… https://t.co/KRuh6MycAW — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) July 7, 2022

there is not, in fact, a Constitutional right to shoot one’s grandchildren https://t.co/flHIR7QkNn — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 6, 2022

When reached for comment, Cersei Lannister said “What the fuck is wrong with this person?” https://t.co/QZfb6Xdcz6 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 7, 2022

Really, what can you say, except HIT THE DECK, GRANNY’S HERE. https://t.co/i44EMoKT93 — Laurie Roberts (@LaurieRoberts) July 6, 2022

The new Terminator movie is crazyhttps://t.co/X3HuViuYb9 — D.J. Short (@djshort) July 7, 2022

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: In the animal kingdom, hamsters sometimes eat their young in a misguided attempt to protect them. DEBBIE LESKO: *nodding* https://t.co/sqj52mQXBX — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) July 6, 2022

Beyond the disturbing gaffe here, it’s ludicrous that people like this think they’re gonna whip out a gun and save everyone when the next mass shooter hits. Absolutely delusional. These people are endangering everyone so they can cosplay Rambo in their own fantasy universe. https://t.co/hEHI46zme3 — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) July 6, 2022

Lesko responded to the attention by lashing out, writing “It never ceases to amaze me the lengths gun control zealots will go! They turned my speech about protecting Second Amendment rights and my right to protect my grandchildren from violent criminals into a claim I would harm my own grandchildren. Absolutely ridiculous!”

But verified users seized on her response to point out the existence of video:

Let me be clear @RepDLesko, here is the video. You said it, it was reprehensible. This is who you are. This is why people like me work to defeat people like you. I am not a “gun control zealot” but I am the father of Jaime who was murdered in Parkland. pic.twitter.com/PBWlwMUxJ2 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) July 7, 2022

Please don’t hurt your grandkids https://t.co/rxxH1dGfxU — Sam Youngman (@samyoungman) July 6, 2022

Debbie you literally said you would shoot them. https://t.co/B8V1XEizTR — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) July 7, 2022

You literally said you would shoot your own grandchildren plus also wtf is this Qrazy? https://t.co/soxEP48akm — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 7, 2022

Is your mouth a gun control zealot? Because that’s the thing that said the thing. — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) July 6, 2022

Watch the full speech above via C-CPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com