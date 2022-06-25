‘This is a Monumental Day!’ Biden Praises Both Sides as He Signs Bipartisan Gun Law, Gets Peppered with Court Reform Questions

President Joe Biden praised the effort that resulted in the bipartisan gun bill he signed into law on Saturday, and was peppered with questions about reforming the Supreme Court as he exited.

On Saturday morning, President Biden held a bill signing for S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act before departing for Germany, where he will attend the G7 summit.

At the top of his remarks, President Biden tore into the Supreme Court over yesterday’s decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion. But then he turned his attention to the matter at hand: signing the first major gun legislation in decades — just days after another Supreme Court decision struck a major blow against gun regulation.

The president spoke emotionally about what the accomplishment means for many families and loved-ones, and singled out those who supported passage of the bill:

You know, I’m about to sign into law bipartisan safety legis-, gun safety legislation. And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved. When we return from Europe Jill and I will be hosting an event in the White House on July 11th to mark this historic achievement with members who voted for these families, and the families who in fact, were victimized by the gun shooting that we’ve seen on the — so, so, so incredible to see so much of it. And advocates have worked really hard to do something about it. I’ve been at this work for a long, long time, and I know how hard it is and I know what it takes to get it done. It was there, I was there 30 years ago, the last time this nation passed meaningful gun safety laws. And I’m here today for the most significant law to be passed since then, for the last 30 years. I’d like to thank the leaders and members of the House and Senate for working together to get this done. And I especially want to thank the families, Jill and I, many of whom we sat with for hours on end across the country. So many we’ve gotten to know who lost their souls to an epidemic of gun violence, they lost their child or husband or wife. Nothing is going to fill that void in their hearts. But they led the way so other families will not have the experience and the pain and trauma that they had to live through. From Columbine to Sandy Hook to Charleston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Atlanta, Buffalo Valley. And for the shootings that happen every day in the streets that are mass shootings, that we don’t even hear about.

After the president signed the bill into law, he was peppered with questions about the court, but after commenting once more on the recent rulings — asked “Is the Supreme Court broken?”, Biden replied “I think the extreme court has made some terrible decisions.” —- he exited without responding to a volley about expanding or reforming the Court.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com