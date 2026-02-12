Cardi B Throws Down with DHS in Bonkers Tweet Brawl Over ICE, Epstein Files

Rapper Cardi B battled via tweet with the Department of Homeland Security Thursday after the agency criticized comments she made about ICE at her concert the night before.

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar in the South Bronx, Cardi B has racked up a pile of accolades in her decade-plus career, including the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 1oo for a female rapper, the highest-certified female rapper of all time in U.S. digital single sales, a Grammy, eight Billboard Music Awards, eight Guinness World Records, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards (14), six American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

At her concert Wednesday evening, Cardi B had a message for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, reported TMZ.

Cardi B Jokingly Threatens to 'Jump' ICE At Her Concert https://t.co/YLIduXxAjj pic.twitter.com/FoTKir9gQ1 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2026

“Where are my Latinos in the mother f*cking building?” she called out from an elevated platform on stage, before scanning the crowd and asking if there were any Colombians, Guatemalans, or Mexicans.

“B*tch, if ICE comes in here, we gon’ jump they asses,” she continued as the crowd roared. “B*tch, I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch!”

TMZ characterized these comments as “joking.” The video clip is below; readers may judge for themselves.

DHS shared the TMZ post along with a comment, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.” This is presumably referring to past interviews where Cardi B admitted that she had “drugged and robbed” men when she was younger and working as a stripper, which she said was “what I had to do to survive,” to escape poverty and an abusive relationship.

As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior. https://t.co/P9wqWk416L — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 12, 2026

Less than two hours later, Cardi B fired back at the feds with a tweet that has since gone viral, with over 10.2 million views.

If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files? https://t.co/U7yCarPIXs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 12, 2026

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,” she wrote. “Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

This was not the rapper’s first unusual spat with President Donald Trump’s administration involving immigration. Last year, Cardi B posted a video on her Instagram account saying that Trump’s presence at Super Bowl LIX resulted in the Secret Service shutting down cart service in the stadium early, and said she damaged her Christian Louboutin shoes because she was forced to walk. She added that her uncle had been deported by the Trump administration and suggested the president should bring him back as compensation for her ruined shoes.

