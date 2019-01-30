Chris Christie: ‘What the Hell Was Somebody Like Omarosa Ever Doing in the White House?’

Chris Christie is, evidently, not a fan of Omarosa Manigault-Newman‘s.

Appearing on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday night in the latest leg of his whirlwind media tour, the former New Jersey governor cited Omarosa as one of several people in President Donald Trump‘s West Wing who shouldn’t have been there.

“I believe in the old adage, garbage in, garbage out,” Christie said. “And in the beginning, [Trump] had a group of people around him like Steve Bannon, like Rick Dearborn, like Omarosa. I mean, what the hell was somebody like Omarosa ever doing in the White House?”

“Only the best,” said host Chris Cuomo.

Christie went on to say that the reason the president did not have the best people working for him was because of a power play on the part of Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon.

“Jared Kushner, Rick Dearborn, and Steve Bannon decided that it was more important for them to have control than it was for the president to get a well-prepared transition,” Christie said.

“Who among them has ever done anything impressive in governmental life?” Cuomo asked.

“None of them,” Christie replied. “And that’s what I said to the president-elect at the time. And I think that’s one of the reasons they got rid of me, was because they didn’t want to have somebody who had been an executive in government, who was an executive in government at that time. Who had run two transitions of his own. Who could call BS on a lot of the stuff, and the people they were suggesting.”

Watch above, via CNN.

